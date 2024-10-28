Vincius Junior 'convinced' he will NOT be crowned 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as furious Real Madrid CANCEL ceremony travel plans for Brazilian & Jude Bellingham in dramatic boycott
Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham will not attend the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony as the club reacts furiously to a potential snub for the Brazilian.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius Jr. believes he hasn't won Ballon d'Or
- Real Madrid stars may not attend ceremony
- Man City midfielder Rodri now expected to win