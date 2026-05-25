Vincent Kompany is home! Bayern boss lifts Premier League tophy in front of Man City fans in surprise homecoming for Premier League winning captain as Pep Guardiola waves goodbye

City fans witnessed an emotional and star-studded celebration as club legend Kompany lifted the Premier League trophy during a special trophy parade at the Etihad Stadium. The event saw the club showcase all 20 major trophies won during the Pep Guardiola era.

In a heartwarming scene that brought nostalgia to City supporters, former captain Kompany was given the honour of lifting the Premier League trophy. Kompany, who led City to multiple titles as a player, made a special appearance as one of the guest presenters after making the trip from Germany, where he is currently managing Bayern Munich.



