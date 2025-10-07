Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany has given Bayern Munich something they haven't had before as Philipp Lahm says Harry Kane & Co are too strong for Bundesliga title challengers
Kompany’s Bayern dominate Bundesliga with record-breaking start
Bayern are flying under boss Kompany, who has guided the German giants to 10 consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. With a stunning 25 goals scored and only three conceded in six league matches, Bayern sit comfortably atop the Bundesliga table, four points clear of Dortmund. Kompany’s men have dispatched Leipzig 6-0, Hamburg 5-0 and Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, asserting themselves as virtually untouchable this season.
The Belgian tactician, now in his second year at Bayern, has set new records, including the best goal tally after six matchdays in Bundesliga history, surpassing club legends Udo Lattek and Jupp Heynckes. His side’s cohesion, pressing structure, and flexibility have silenced early doubts about his appointment, proving that Bayern’s project is once again in steady hands.
- Getty Images Sport
Lahm praises Kompany for restoring ‘calm’ at Bayern
At the Hall of Fame Awards in Dortmund, Bayern legend Lahm hailed Kompany’s management for stabilising a club often embroiled in coaching chaos. “He has brought calm to the club. That wasn’t the case before,” Lahm said. “There have been many coaching changes, and it’s difficult to bring calm to a club like FC Bayern. We’ve managed that now.”
The 2014 World Cup winner emphasised that Kompany’s leadership has transformed the dressing room dynamic and restored unity. Yet, Lahm was cautious about long-term success, adding: “We’ll have to wait and see how far the team really is when they advance in the Champions League and the knockout matches come up.” His comments capture the mood in Munich which is confident, but aware that the true tests are still to come."
‘Bayern are always the favourites’ - Lahm
Lahm didn’t mince words when asked about Bayern’s title chances. “It’s been a while since it was a two-horse race for the championship,” he told BILD. “I always see FC Bayern at the top. Leverkusen was there the year before last, but otherwise Bayern are always the favourites. You can see that again now, they have more quality than Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, and Frankfurt.”
His remarks underline how dominant Bayern remain in domestic competition, powered by world-class talents like Kane, Luis Diaz, and Joshua Kimmich. Lahm’s confidence reflects the reality that no other Bundesliga club appear close to matching Bayern’s depth, consistency, or mentality this season.
Kane, Diaz & Gnabry leading the way for Bayern
English striker Kane's sensational form this season has been crucial to Bayern's bright start. His goal against Eintracht Frankfurt took his tally to 11 in six league matches this term while Luis Diaz netted twice and set the former Tottenham star up for his. Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry has excelled since moving into a different role this season and has three goals and as many assists in the German top-flight, putting him in contention for a new contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Dortmund showdown awaits after break
The Bavarians' perfect run faces its biggest test yet when they host Borussia Dortmund on October 18 after the international break. The Klassiker will serve as a litmus test for Kompany’s fast-evolving system and the team’s defensive toughness. For now, Bayern sit atop the table with 18 points from six matches, and a growing belief that Kompany has ushered in a new era of dominance at the Allianz Arena.