Christian Streich, long-time coach of SC Freiburg and on duty as a TV expert for Sky at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, asked Kompany about the special role Kane plays at Bayern under the Belgian. The striker is known to often drop back into midfield, where he shines with his playmaking qualities and, time and again, with his defensive tackles.

Since Kane did not play this way in the past and focused more on his role as a finisher, Streich asked, "How did you come up with this idea?" Kompany replied that he deliberately gives Kane freedom in this regard: "I always try to take my players' profiles into account. Harry is incredibly smart. Of course, he has his specific role when it comes to defending. But when we have possession, it's 50 per cent coaching and 50 per cent simply trusting the player to do the right thing."

Kompany emphasised that his experiences from his time as a player, when he often faced former Tottenham striker Kane with Manchester City, also played a role in tweaking his position. "I used to be a defender and often played against Harry – but I never saw these qualities because he was always on the highest line. And that was actually quite easy for me to defend against – but don't tell Harry that," Kompany laughed.