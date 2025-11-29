But after inspiring Bayern to an all-important victory which saw them move eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, manager Kompany was full of praise for Diaz after the game.

Describing Diaz’s remarkable assist for Guerreiro’s equaliser, Kompany said: “Lucho has got a kind of 'chaotic creativity'. He can always do something in chaos.

“As a [former] defender, I always found it uncomfortable to play against such players because you never know whether you have the ball under control or he has it. He kept his head up while on the ground and played a great pass. He did the exact same move in training yesterday. That's a quality of his.”

And hailing Bayern’s collective grit, Kompany added: “Such hard-fought wins are part of a season. That gives us confidence in the future that we can win in such situations. Compliments to the boys that they kept going and believed in themselves. We need that over the course of the season.”