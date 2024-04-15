Is Viktor Gyokeres worth €100m? Why Arsenal and Chelsea are scrambling to sign ex-Coventry striker from Sporting CP

The Swede looks set to complete a remarkable rise from the Championship to the very highest reaches of the European game

Coventry City to Sporting CP is not a well-trodden path for footballers, but after the success of Viktor Gyokeres this campaign, a few more of the Sky Blues squad might be pushing their agents for a similar move in the summer.

At the end of last season, the Swede broke with conventional wisdom by foregoing Premier League riches to try his luck in Portugal. However, if reports are to be believed, it won't be long until Gyokeres does return to England.

This time, he won't be in the second tier - he has scored far too many goals at Sporting for that to be the case. Instead, Arsenal or Chelsea beckons, with the London giants both very interested in securing his services this summer.

He won't come cheap, however. Recognising how much a top-quality No.9 is worth these days, his current release clause stands at a whopping €100 million (£86m/$109m), though Sporting are said to be keen to increase this to €120m (£103m/$130m) by offering him a new contract.

No matter how you spin it, these are astronomical sums, so is Gyokeres worth it? GOAL has taken a deep dive into his career so far to find out: