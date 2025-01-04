FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-GUIMARAESAFP
Harry Sherlock

Viktor Gyokeres just can't be stopped! Man Utd target scores ANOTHER hat-trick for Sporting CP - but Ruben Amorim's former team suffer incredible collapse to draw in eight-goal thriller

Viktor Gyokeres once again underlined his credentials as an elite striker as he scored a brilliant hat-trick against Vitoria SC in a wild 4-4 draw.

  • Ruben Amorim's old side draw 4-4
  • Gyokeres linked with Man Utd
  • Netted incredible hat-trick
