'I want to play as much as possible' - Viktor Gyokeres makes clear stance on Arsenal exit after Mikel Arteta drops Swedish striker for Kai Havertz

While content at the club, the former Coventry City man remains determined to reclaim his starting spot in an increasingly competitive squad. "It’s clear that I want to play football as much as possible. Hopefully that will come, too," Gyokeres admitted. "You always want to be on the field as a football player.

"Of course, you expect more playing time, but we have an extremely good squad with a lot of good players and have been doing well here at the start."

The forward also revealed he has held constructive talks with his manager regarding his recent form and output. "I obviously need to do better and I’m willing to do it, so it’s no problem," he explained. "It’s good [the dialogue with the coach]. I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals."



