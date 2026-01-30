Getty/GOAL
Viktor Gyokeres & Alexander Isak named as Premier League's biggest 'disappointments' after Sweden strikers' big-money moves to Arsenal & Liverpool
Swedish stars struggle to justify hefty price tags
Both Arsenal and Liverpool dipped heavily into their transfer chests this summer to secure elite marksmen, viewing them as the final pieces in their respective title-chasing puzzles. However, as the with the campaign in its crucial second half, neither player has truly ignited the Premier League in the way fans had anticipated. Gyokeres
According to Murphy, the gap between expectation and reality has been stark. While stopping short of labelling them total flops, the pundit suggested that the "anticipation" surrounding their arrivals has made their underwhelming starts feel more acute. With both clubs fighting at the top of the table, the lack of a prolific edge from their marquee signings has become a talking point, with Murphy suggesting that fans are right to feel short-changed given the financial outlay involved.
- Getty Images Sport
Gyokeres fails to provide Arsenal's 'missing piece'
For Arsenal, the signing of Gyokeres, worth an initial £64 million (€74m/$86m), was heralded as the moment the Gunners finally solved their number nine conundrum. After seasons of debating whether Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz could lead the line to a title, the arrival of the Swedish powerhouse was meant to provide the clinical edge Mikel Arteta’s side lacked.
However, Murphy argues that the reality has been underwhelming, with the striker netting 10 goals - five in the Premier League - across 29 appearances in all competitions. "I think there’s probably disappointment behind Gyokeres for Arsenal in terms of the expectation that was there for him to be the missing piece," Murphy explained.
The pundit was careful not to write off the forward completely, acknowledging that his performances haven't been disastrous, but merely insufficient for a team with championship aspirations. "I wouldn’t say he’s been a disaster - he’s done okay - but I think Arsenal fans expected a lot more," he added. The sentiment at the Emirates seems to be one of lukewarm acceptance rather than the fervent excitement that greeted his arrival, with Gyokeres struggling to dominate defences in the manner he did previously in Portugal.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Isak's Anfield start stalled by fitness woes
Across the divide, Isak’s record £125m ($169m) switch to Liverpool has been marred by a familiar foe: injury. The former Newcastle United man was brought to Anfield to add fluidity and finishing to the Reds' attack, but his rhythm has been disrupted by fitness issues and a sluggish start to life on Merseyside. The 26-year-old has been out injured since late-December, having found the net three times in 16 games before then.
Murphy, a former Liverpool player himself, noted that the Anfield faithful are notoriously demanding when it comes to big signings making an instant impact. "Well, Isak, for obvious reasons," Murphy said when asked who hadn't impressed. "I know he had a slow start and then the injury, but if you take away the injury... When you’re spending that type of money, as Liverpool fans know, you want them to hit the ground running; you don’t want to be patient."
- AFP
'Disappointment' rather than disaster
Ultimately, Murphy categorises the struggles of both Swedish internationals as a case of unfulfilled potential rather than outright failure. The narrative surrounding them is one of missed opportunity.
"So between Isak and Gyokeres, with the expectation and anticipation around both of them and their seasons to come, most Arsenal and Liverpool fans feel a little bit like that," Murphy concluded.
He clarified that while "let down" might be too harsh a phrase, the general mood is certainly deflated. "‘Let down’ is the wrong word. I’d say they feel disappointed in what they’ve been given back."
With the business end of the season approaching, both Gyokeres and Isak have time to rewrite the narrative. However, as Murphy points out, at clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, the window for making a first impression is incredibly small, and both strikers currently have considerable work to do to win over their new supporters.
Advertisement