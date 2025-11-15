VIDEO: Wazza's still got it! Wayne Rooney scores brilliant overhead kick as Man Utd legend recreates iconic derby strike

After taking time to consider his stinging comments, Rooney has conceded he was wrong to claim Virgil van Dijk had "downed tools" after signing a new deal at Liverpool. The row had threatened to boil over as the pair clashed live on TV, but Rooney has moved to cool the disagreement and also offered Van Dijk advice on how to get the champions' faltering season back on track

Rooney, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, said: "My job now is to give my opinions, and I like to think I'm straight and honest with my opinions and how I feel. The one thing where I maybe went a bit too strong is where I said he’s downed tools since he signed his new contract – that's a big thing to say, and maybe I was wrong on that. But from a performance level, from what we’ve seen from Van Dijk, I don’t think he's been at that level this season, and I said I’m sure as captain he'd be speaking to players, taking them out for food, which he said he has done. Clearly if he's felt he’s done that, if he had to do that, there’s something not right."

He added: "As champions, you can’t lose four games in a row. If you lose one game, there’s questions, and if you lose four in a row, there’s something not quite right. I think getting involved too much in the outside noise – that’s our job (as pundits), focus on your game. As a younger player, I’d be looking at Van Dijk and how he reacts to this – how is it going to help them? You have to get on with your game and speak internally."