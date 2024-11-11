VIDEO: Vintage Jesse Lingard! Ex-Man Utd star fires home pinpoint goal after driving run for FC Seoul against Ulsan in crucial K League championship play-offs
A vintage Jesse Lingard goal illuminated FC Seoul’s latest outing in the K League play-offs, with the ex-Manchester United star firing home in style.
- Moved to South Korea in February 2024
- Form returning after making a slow start
- Ex-England star delivering end product