The club confirmed to the BBCthat the enormous choreo took "several months" of meticulous preparation to capture their heritage under the banner "VfL Osnabruck – a rollercoaster ride!" Officials explained that the design reflected a history full of "ups and downs", celebrating famous highs like the 1978 win over Bayern alongside painful "scandals and bitter defeats."

The home crowd accompanied the visual by belting out a special anthem titled 'Funpark Bremer Brucke' as Osnabruck took a surprise fifth-minute lead, only for a Harry Kane brace and goals from Tom Bischof and Michael Olise to secure a 4-1 comeback win for the visitors.