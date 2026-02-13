VIDEO: The United Strand picked the wrong team! Man Utd’s women’s side poke fun at viral fan after picking up sixth straight win
Man Utd men's team saw winning run ended at four games
They have come agonisingly close to hitting that mark under interim head coach Michael Carrick. The former United midfielder opened his reign by seeing off Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham.
With Ilett ready to shear his overgrown locks, having gone close to 500 days without visiting a barber, West Ham brought the Red Devils’ winning run to a shuddering halt at the London Stadium. Benjamin Sesko rescued a point for United late on in a game that finished 1-1.
Watch Terland poke fun at The United Strand with goal celebration
Six in a row: Man Utd women's team on epic run
While it is a case of back to square one for Ilett and Carrick, United’s women’s team have been flying in 2026. They are yet to come unstuck since competitive action resumed across WSL and Champions League competition at the start of a new year.
Marc Skinner’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal in their first outing of 2026, but have been faultless since then. An impressive sequence of results started in a 5-0 FA Cup demolition of Burnley.
Arsenal were then seen off 1-0 in a League Cup semi-final, before breezing past Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leicester in WSL action - scoring nine goals across those fixtures, while conceding only two. United then claimed a notable 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.
Elisabeth Terland put the Red Devils on their way to another win inside three minutes, with the Norwegian forward joining forces with Lionesses star Maya Le Tissier to break out a haircut celebration that offered a clear nod to the struggles being endured by Ilett.
What next? Upcoming fixtures for the Red Devils
United’s women’s side will be looking to secure a seventh successive victory when they play host to London City Lionesses on Sunday. Carrick, meanwhile, has plenty of time in which to work on a winning formula with the men’s team as they are not due to be back in action until taking in a trip to Everton on February 23.