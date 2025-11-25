VIDEO: Snowball fight! Athletic Club stars pelt each other as they disembark flight in Prague ahead of Champions League clash

Beyond the viral moment on the runway, both teams face a crucial night in Europe. Slavia Prague are winless in the Champions League so far, sitting 30th after two draws and two defeats. Their struggles include a 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal and a goalless draw with Atalanta, despite dominating domestically with an unbeaten 16-match run and 36 points in the Czech First League.

Athletic’s European campaign has not been much better, Ernesto Valverde’s men have registered just one win, from their match against Qarabag, while losing to Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United. They have scored four and conceded nine across four games.

Domestically, the Basque side sit eighth in La Liga and have managed just one win in their last five matches. The combination of European pressure, league inconsistency, and recent setbacks makes their upcoming clash with Slavia a pivotal turning point.

With only a point separating the two sides in the overall Champions League standings, Tuesday’s fixture at the Fortuna Arena is shaping up to be decisive, for team's revival in the championship.

Athletic will aim to harness the positive energy from their snowy arrival and translate it into a composed and effective performance on the pitch. Slavia, backed by a strong home record and high domestic confidence, will look to capitalise on Athletic’s recent struggles. A tense meeting awaits, but for a moment in Prague, the Basque players allowed themselves to enjoy the simple joy of winter.