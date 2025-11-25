AFP
VIDEO: Snowball fight! Athletic Club stars pelt each other as they disembark flight in Prague ahead of Champions League clash
Snowy welcome for the Athletic squad in Prague
Athletic Club’s arrival in Prague ahead of their Champions League group-stage meeting with Slavia Prague produced an amusing scene. After landing in the Czech capital, several players began tossing snowballs at one another before even reaching the airport terminal, turning the tarmac into a playful battleground.
The Basque players could be seen delighted as kids when they saw the first snowfall of the season. The clip circulating online shows members of the squad laughing, and pelting teammates with snowballs as they exited the aircraft steps. The light-hearted exchange came as winter weather swept across Prague and added a spirited twist to Athletic’s arrival.
The team touched down ahead of a decisive fifth Champions League group-stage fixture, with Athletic sitting 27th in the overall standings on three points, just above Slavia Prague who sit 30th with two points. Despite the cold conditions, the mood within the travelling party appeared warm and relaxed.
Watch the clip
Prague conditions
The snowy conditions may caught several players off guard, with some reportedly surprised to encounter winter weather this early in the season. Local reports highlighted that temperatures dipped sharply in the hours before Athletic landed, creating the crisp surface that quickly became ammunition in the players’ impromptu game. The moment reflected a welcome break in tension for Ernesto Valverde’s team, who arrive in Prague after a difficult stretch domestically.
Just days before travel, Athletic suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at a newly reopened Camp Nou, a result that intensified the pressure on a team already struggling with consistency in La Liga. The opportunity to briefly switch off, even through a snowball fight, appeared to lift morale.
Athletic and Slavia fighting for revival in Champions League
Beyond the viral moment on the runway, both teams face a crucial night in Europe. Slavia Prague are winless in the Champions League so far, sitting 30th after two draws and two defeats. Their struggles include a 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal and a goalless draw with Atalanta, despite dominating domestically with an unbeaten 16-match run and 36 points in the Czech First League.
Athletic’s European campaign has not been much better, Ernesto Valverde’s men have registered just one win, from their match against Qarabag, while losing to Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United. They have scored four and conceded nine across four games.
Domestically, the Basque side sit eighth in La Liga and have managed just one win in their last five matches. The combination of European pressure, league inconsistency, and recent setbacks makes their upcoming clash with Slavia a pivotal turning point.
With only a point separating the two sides in the overall Champions League standings, Tuesday’s fixture at the Fortuna Arena is shaping up to be decisive, for team's revival in the championship.
Athletic will aim to harness the positive energy from their snowy arrival and translate it into a composed and effective performance on the pitch. Slavia, backed by a strong home record and high domestic confidence, will look to capitalise on Athletic’s recent struggles. A tense meeting awaits, but for a moment in Prague, the Basque players allowed themselves to enjoy the simple joy of winter.
