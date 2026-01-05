Ruben Amorim speaks for the first time since Man Utd exit as sacked head coach seen out walking on snow-covered streets
Amorim faces the public after shock sack
It was a morning of high drama for Amorim who was informed in the morning that he was being sacked by Manchester United by club chiefs and, instead of jumping on a plane straight back to the sunnier climes of his native Portugal, he decided to face the press and head out for a walk in the snow-covered streets of where he lives in the posh Hale area outside the city. Hale is a very wealthy suburban area of southern Greater Manchester where a lot of United and players from other north west clubs live, and has been Amorim’s home for the vast majority of his time in charge at Old Trafford.
Amorim was spotted by photographers as he and his wife Maria headed out for a walk in the cold, fresh January air and shared brief and courteous pleasantries with those waiting, wishing him good luck.
Amorim departs after slamming club bosses
Amorim's tenure failed due to a number of factors, including his rigid tactical philosophy, dismal results, and an irreparable breakdown in his relationship with the club's hierarchy. Amorim was wedded to his 3-4-3 system, once stating that "not even the Pope" could persuade him to change it, and this inflexible approach led to inconsistent and poor performances.
His record was the worst of any permanent United manager in the Premier League era, with a win percentage of just 31.9 per cent. Tensions escalated over transfers and his role, with Amorim publicly expressing frustration at not having full control and criticising the club's transfer business and scouting department. This emotional and inconsistent behaviour led to his eventual dismissal by director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada. Ultimately, a lack of on-pitch progress and an irreconcilable power struggle off it meant his project never succeeded.
Massive task to find replacement
Former Man Utd goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has had his say on what should happen next at Old Trafford, telling the BBC: "I think the original mistake was to try and replicate Sir Alex Ferguson because you aren't going to get another one. You have got to adapt to the situation that you find yourselves in right here and right now. In my opinion, that is where a proper sporting director comes in to play. They should be an overseer of what is going on.
"We heard Ruben Amorim and his cryptic comments point a finger in that direction but there are always two sides to every story. But I really think in terms of Manchester United and where they have gone, they do seem as far away [from the Premier League title] as they have been for 10 years. Last season they were 15th. This season they are sitting in sixth and it's still a salvageable season in terms of league position and with the variety of results that are going on. They could very well still get into the Champions League spot but as a title contender, they are still quite a way away."