VIDEO: Ronaldinho, Kevin De Bruyne or Andres Iniesta? Chelsea star Cole Palmer picks his favourite FIFPRO legend

Palmer is already a PFA Young Player of the Year winner. He was also named England’s Men’s Player of the Year in 2023-24, made the Conference League Team of the Season last year - as Chelsea captured that European crown - and won the Golden Ball at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Palmer hit 25 goals during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, bringing him to the attention of a global audience, while finding the target on 18 occasions in the 2024-25 campaign. Those exploits have been recognised with inclusion in the latest FIFPRO Men’s World XI.
He has made that star-studded team alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.
Champions League title holders Paris Saint-Germain dominate that side, unsurprisingly, with France international forward Dembele now a Ballon d’Or winner. Palmer can be rightly proud of getting the nod.
In the years to come, he will hope to earn more selections and build his own legacy. If he can do that, at just 23 years of age and with a long-term contract being committed to at Stamford Bridge, then a day may come when he is ranked alongside some of the best to ever do it.