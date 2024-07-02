VIDEO: Referee snubs Christian Pulisic handshake after Copa America controversy – with USMNT captain suggesting match official should join in celebrations with Uruguay
Controversial referee Kevin Ortega snubbed a handshake with Christian Pulisic at the end of the USMNT’s Copa America clash with Uruguay.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United States dumped out of event on home soil
- Took issue with the performance of match officials
- Skipper led the post-match protests in Kansas City