VIDEO: Rayan Cherki strikes a pose! Man City star aims cheeky grin at cameras while pretending to be hurt after Ben White challenge in Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal

The Carabao Cup final took an unexpected comedic turn when Cherki decided to turn a tactical foul into a social media sensation. After being wiped out by a heavy sliding challenge from Arsenal defender White, the Man City playmaker remained sprawled on the turf, clutching his leg in apparent agony.

As medical staff prepared to intervene, the former Lyon man suddenly broke character. Spotting a pitchside lens, Cherki dropped his facade of pain to deliver a wide, mischievous grin and a playful pose directly into the camera before returning to his "injured" state.