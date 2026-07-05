VIDEO: Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gills throws ball at Kylian Mbappe after handshake snub - with France superstar settling ill-tempered World Cup clash
Mbappe's penalty settles fiery contest
France booked their place in the World Cup quarter-final thanks to Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty in Philadelphia. The forward calmly converted from the spot in a match dominated by physical challenges and tactical aggression.
The goal increased the tension on the pitch, with Mbappe appearing to taunt Paraguay goalkeeper Gill after scoring. Paraguay's physical approach focused heavily on the France captain, who was repeatedly fouled and provoked throughout the contest despite the South American side avoiding any bookings.
The situation escalated after the final whistle. Gill approached Mbappe to shake hands, but the France forward turned away. The goalkeeper responded by throwing the match ball at Mbappe's back, triggering a mass confrontation involving players and members of both coaching staffs.
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Gill explains his reaction
Gill addressed the incident after the match, explaining why he reacted following the final whistle. The goalkeeper said he initially approached Mbappe to congratulate him before losing his temper when his gesture was ignored.
"I gave him my hand to congratulate him but he ignored me," Gill said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "Obviously I entered a heated moment, but that's all I did. After that, I calmed down. I just wanted to congratulate them. The truth is, they've had an excellent campaign as they're the favorites to be world champions.
"From the very first moment, we set out to make our presence felt on the pitch - to play hard,' Gill added about Paraguay's violent approach. If the ball gets through, the man doesn't. And, honestly, I think the team handled itself well."
- Getty Images Sport
France turn attention to the last eight
France now turn their focus to the quarter-finals, with Didier Deschamps' side facing Morocco at Boston Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Paraguay were eliminated from the competition despite putting up a fierce fight against one of the tournament favorites.
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