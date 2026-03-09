VIDEO: Masked fan unplugs VAR monitor to stop referee watching penalty incident in bizarre scenes in Germany

Following the 2-1 defeat at home, Preussen Munster were quick to address the security breach that left the officiating team in a state of confusion. In an official club statement, the hosts confirmed the deliberate nature of the act: "A masked spectator from the active fan section illegally entered the pitch and unplugged the technical equipment. Preussen Munster regrets the incident and will do everything in its power to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice."

The club also hinted that the disruption was not a random act of madness but a calculated protest against the implementation of VAR in the game. The club added: "Furthermore, immediate measures have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Initial findings indicate that this was a planned action - a banner to that effect was displayed in the home section shortly after the technical malfunction."

The "planned action" mentioned by the club became evident when local media outlets reported that a banner was unfurled in the home end shortly after the screen went dark. The message on the banner reportedly read: "Pull the plug on VAR," making the fan's intentions crystal clear to everyone inside the stadium. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between traditional match-going fans in Germany and the increasing use of technology in football.