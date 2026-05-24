VIDEO: Martin Odegaard lifts Premier League trophy as Arsenal celebrate first title in 22 years after final day win at Crystal Palace

While the senior stars took the headlines, history was made by 16-year-old Max Dowman. Arteta handed the youngster a start at Selhurst Park, making him the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match at 16 years and 144 days old. It was a sign of the club's bright future, even as they celebrated their first title since the 'Invincibles' era of 2003-04.

However, the afternoon was not entirely perfect for the champions. Noni Madueke, who scored the decisive second goal, was forced off late in the game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

He will face a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final next weekend, though the winger did not appear to be in significant distress as he left the field.



