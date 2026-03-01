AFP
VIDEO: Man Utd flop Antony scores superb overhead kick for Real Betis in derby clash with Sevilla
Antony lights up Seville derby
The match was only 15 minutes old when the breakthrough occurred. After a deflected ball loomed dangerously within the penalty area, Antony reacted with instinctive precision. Re-positioning himself perfectly, he launched into the air to connect with a superb overhead kick that sent the ball flying into the net, leaving the Sevilla goalkeeper with no chance.
Watch Antony's spectacular goal
Derby heroics and a renewed spark
Antony, who arrived in Spain following a difficult three-year spell at Old Trafford, has found the perfect environment to thrive under the sun of Seville. The goal in the derby was not just a lucky strike; it was the culmination of a period of sustained excellence that has seen him become the undisputed technical leader for Los Verdiblancos. His ability to produce the spectacular in the most pressured matches has endeared him to the Betis faithful.
It was not, however, enough to inspire Betis to victory on Sunday. Alvaro Fidalgo gave the hosts a 2-0 lead heading in at the break, but Sevilla fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in the second half thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez (another United flop), and Isaac Romero. Sanchez's diving header to get Sevilla back into the game made him the oldest player to score in a La Liga derby between Sevilla and Betis in the 21st century at the age of 36 years and 72 days old, surpassing Joaquín Sánchez's previous record.
Staggering numbers for the Brazilian
With this latest contribution, Antony has 20 goals and 14 assists in 57 matches played for Betis. These are figures that reflect a level of consistency he rarely achieved during his time in Manchester, suggesting that the Spanish style of play and the tactical freedom afforded to him at Betis have unlocked his true potential.
Further analysis of his current campaign highlights his primary importance to the squad's offensive output. In this edition of La Liga, he has 12 direct goal involvements, more than any other team-mate. This statistical dominance underlines his role as the creative hub of the team, proving that he is much more than just a provider of highlights; he is the engine driving the club’s pursuit of European qualification.
Eyes on the World Cup
As the international calendar progresses, performances of this magnitude are sure to catch the eye of Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti. Antony said of his international ambitions in a recent interview with FIFA: "To play at next year’s World Cup would be a dream come true and one of the biggest goals of my career. I know that if I want to earn my place back in the Brazil set-up, I need to be at my very best here at Betis. I want to work hard day in, day out to make sure I’m on hand to help Brazil."
The resurgent winger will be back in action when Real Betis face Getafe in their next La Liga game on March 8.
