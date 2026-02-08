VIDEO: Man Utd flop Antony copies Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring stunning long-range goal for Real Betis to sink Atletico Madrid

Former United ‘bomb squad’ flop Antony has continued his career revitalisation at Betis after signing for the La Liga side permanently in the summer. He scored the only goal of the game away at Atletico on Sunday, cutting in onto his left foot and firing home at the near post from long range, catching goalkeeper Jan Oblak by surprise.

The Brazil international showed his admiration for former United team-mate Ronaldo after scoring, as he copied one of the great Portuguese’s iconic celebrations.

He has shown his respect for Ronaldo before, soon after signing for United in 2022. Antony said of his new team-mate at the time: "Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it.”

Antony recently received comparisons with CR7 himself from Betis team-mate Marc Bartra, who claimed the Brazilian is "a mixture of Ronaldo and Neymar" after his decisive performances for Betis.