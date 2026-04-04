Video: Mallorca hand Barcelona a gift by beating Real Madrid

The newspaper *Sport* reviewed the highlights of the match, highlighting the combative performance of Real Mallorca, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

In contrast, Real Madrid put in a lacklustre performance and were sorely lacking in teamwork.

Real Madrid’s first big chance came in the 21st minute, when Mbappé failed to convert a one-on-one with the Mallorca goalkeeper.

Kylian Mbappé had a second chance three minutes later, but the ball struck the crossbar, whilst Arda Güler fired a volley in the 32nd minute.

In the 41st minute, Mafio took advantage of the open space on the right flank to send in a perfect cross to Morlanes, who scored with his right foot past goalkeeper Lunin.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa had no choice but to bring on Vinícius Júnior to turn things around, as he withdrew Arda Güler and brought on Tiago Petarš.

Militão equalised for Real Madrid in the 89th minute with a powerful header, but Feda Moriki snatched the winner for the home side in the 90+1st minute.

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