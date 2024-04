VIDEO: 'You are the best' - Lip reader reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo said to himself before scoring trademark free-kick in Al-Nassr rout of Abha Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCPortugalSaudi Pro League

A lip reader has revealed the pep talk Cristiano Ronaldo gave himself before firing home a free-kick in Al Nassr's recent 8-0 rout of Abha.