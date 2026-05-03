The legendary forward delivered a moment of pure class in the 33rd minute to give Miami a 3-0 lead. After receiving a crisp pass from long-time team-mate Luis Suarez, Messi showcased his evergreen agility by dancing past an Orlando City defender with a signature feint. He then unleashed a powerful, clinical strike from outside the box that flew into the corner, leaving goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau clutching at thin air. It was Messi’s eighth goal in just 10 MLS games this season, and it appeared to have ended his rare two-game scoreless streak in emphatic fashion. Early goals from Ian Fray and Telasco Segovia, the latter assisted by Messi, had put the home side in total control as they chased their first-ever victory at their new state-of-the-art home.
VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores another stunning solo goal but is left watching on in disbelief as Inter Miami throw away a 3-0 lead to lose dramatic MLS derby with Orlando City
Messi scored his eighth MLS goal of the season
Watch the clip
A historic Florida Derby collapse
However, the script was flipped in dramatic fashion as Orlando City staged one of the greatest fightbacks in league history. It was just the third time in MLS history that a team had come from three goals down to win a match. The catalyst for the comeback was another Argentine, Martin Ojeda, who netted a sensational hat-trick to drag the visitors back into the contest. Ojeda pulled one back before half-time and added a second in the 68th minute to set up a grandstand finish. Despite a series of point-blank saves from Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Ojeda eventually leveled the scoring from the penalty spot. The misery was compounded in stoppage time when Tyrese Spicer ghosted in to score the winner. The result means Miami's baffling struggles at Nu Stadium continue. Despite their lofty position in the MLS standings, the Herons have failed to win any of their first four games at the venue.
- GOAL
What next for Messi and Miami?
Despite the defeat, Messi’s personal statistics remain formidable as he continues to drive the Miami project forward. His strike against Orlando was his 86th goal in a Miami shirt, maintaining his pursuit of further records in North America. The team currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference, just a point behind leaders Nashville and have the same points as second-placed New England Revolution but are behind on goal difference. Miami have four matches remaining before the league pauses for the seven-week World Cup break. With fixtures against Toronto, Cincinnati, Portland, and Philadelphia on the horizon, Hoyos will be desperate to secure that elusive first win at Nu Stadium.