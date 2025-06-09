Lamine Yamal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Portugal Nations League final 2025Getty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Footage emerges of Lamine Yamal refusing to stand & applaud Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. during trophy lift after Spain's Nations League defeat to Portugal as Barcelona wonderkid walks away

Footage has emerged of Lamine Yamal walking away and refusing to applaud as Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the Nations League trophy for Portugal.

  • Teenager replaced during extra-time
  • Saw Portugal prevail on spot-kicks
  • Refused to watch wild celebrations
