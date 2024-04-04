VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe driving players wild! PSG forward sparks post-match melee after Rennes defender Warmed Omari reacts to alleged taunts throughout Coupe De France semi-final

Kylian Mbappe appeared to spark a post-match melee with Rennes' Warmed Omari, as the defender hit out at alleged taunts during Wednesday's semi-final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe fired PSG to a 1-0 win over Rennes

Omari was allegedly taunted by the star forward

The defender lost his cool at Mbappe after the game