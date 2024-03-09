GFX Karim Benzema Jose MourinhoGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho reunited! Real Madrid legends share warm embrace in touching moment as pair link-up at Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight

Karim BenzemaJose MourinhoReal MadridLaLigaAl IttihadSaudi Pro League

Ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema shared a warm embrace with his former coach Jose Mourinho as the pair were reunited at a boxing match on Friday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Striker & coach worked together at Real Madrid
  • Pair were reunited at fight in Saudi Arabia
  • Shared a hug and a brief chat ahead of showdown

Editors' Picks