VIDEO: 'Judas!' - Fuming Gabriel Jesus confronts Man City fans as Arsenal striker is verbally abused while warming up on touchline
Jesus bites back at 'Judas' jibes
Never one to shy away from a confrontation, Jesus broke off from his warm-up routine to address the individual directly. In footage that has since gone viral, the 29-year-old was heard reminding the supporter of the success he enjoyed during his five-year stint in Man City. The striker fired back, stating: "I won 11 titles here," before returning to his preparations. While Jesus actually won 10 trophies -including four Premier League titles - his message was clear: he feels his service deserves more respect.
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Etihad tension boils over in title clash
The incident with Jesus was a side-show to a high-stakes encounter that saw the Premier League title race take a massive turn. City fans were in a mischievous mood even before kick-off, as Arsenal-themed water bottles were sold outside the ground to mock the Gunners' perceived lack of composure in the run-in. On the pitch, Man City dominated the early proceedings and took the lead through Rayan Cherki in the 16th minute. Gianluigi Donnarumma then gifted Arsenal an equaliser when his attempted clearance hit Kai Havertz and rolled into the net, marking the German's first league goal since February 2025. However, it was Erling Haaland who would have the final say, swivelling in the box to convert a Nico O'Reilly cross.
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Title race initiative shifts to Manchester
For Jesus and Arsenal, the defeat represents a significant blow to their championship hopes. Meanwhile, the victory moves Pep Guardiola's side within three points of Arsenal at the top of the table, but with a crucial game in hand and a superior goal difference scenario, the momentum is firmly with them. City can move level on points at the summit on Wednesday night when they travel to Burnley.