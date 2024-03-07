BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: 'Steady!' - Jude Bellingham left completely flabbergasted as reporter appears to invite Real Madrid star home with her following his Champions League heroics against RB Leipzig

Jude Bellingham was left stunned by a reporter's invitation to return home with her after Real Madrid's win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

  • Bellingham stunned by cheeky request
  • Real beat Leipzig 2-1 to progress to quarter-finals
  • England international gave classy post-match interview

