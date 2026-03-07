Goal.com
Live
A-League Men Rd 20 - Sydney FC v Melbourne VictoryGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Juan Mata's at it again! Veteran ex-Man Utd & Chelsea favourite scores absolutely outrageous free-kick goal for Melbourne Victory

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata turned back the clock with a sensational free-kick for Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Despite the Spaniard's individual brilliance, a late collapse saw his side surrender a two-goal lead in a frantic A-League encounter.

  • World Cup winner rolls back the years

    The 37-year-old Spaniard proved that technical mastery has no expiry date during the clash at Allianz Stadium. Stepping up to a dead-ball situation in the 34th minute, Mata unleashed a trademark left-footed strike that curled perfectly off the inside of the post.

    Victory appeared to have secured the points when substitute Charles Nduka made an immediate impact. Entering the fray in the 69th minute, the striker found the back of the net with his very first involvement, doubling the visitors' advantage and silencing the home support.

    However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the space of just 120 seconds as the hosts refused to accept defeat. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos ignited the comeback in the 73rd minute with a clinical finish. There was euphoria just two minutes later when fellow new arrival Ahmet Arslan opened his account for the club. The rapid-fire double levelled the scores at 2-2, transforming a seemingly comfortable afternoon for Mata’s side into a desperate scrap for a point in front of a rejuvenated home crowd.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch Mata's sublime free-kick

  • Class is permanent for Spanish icon

    Despite the draw, the spotlight was on Mata's individual prowess. The 37-year-old veteran has become a focal point for the A-League's global image, and high-quality moments like this justify the excitement surrounding his arrival in Australia.

    His former Manchester United team-mate, Bruno Fernandes, also posted a video on social media of himself and Harry Maguire watching Mata's free-kick. He wrote: "We just knew it from there he didn't miss right."

    Speaking after the game, Mata sent his love to his ex-colleagues and said he hoped Bruno could score a similar goal soon.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Not the first time to create a shining moment

    Before his free-kick, Mata had already impressed Fernandes. In Victory's 3-1 win over Melbourne City late last month, the Spaniard scored twice, one of which was from distance. The United captain later posted his reaction on social media, writing: "Juan Mata, what a player!"

A-League Men
Melbourne Victory crest
Melbourne Victory
MEL
Macarthur FC crest
Macarthur FC
MAC
A-League Men
Sydney FC crest
Sydney FC
SFC
Melbourne City FC crest
Melbourne City FC
MEL
0