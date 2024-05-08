VIDEO: Joselu the hero! Two-goal Real Madrid super-sub turns Champions League semi-final on its head as he pounces on Manuel Neuer howler & survives VAR check to leave Bayern Munich in disbelief
Real Madrid striker Joselu sent the Santiago Bernabeu wild when his late double overturned the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.
- Joselu struck twice for Madrid
- Brought hosts back from 1-0 down
- VAR review showed he was onside