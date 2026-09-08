VIDEO: Jose Mourinho gets a sprinkler! Why Real Madrid boss was presented with a BIZARRE gift in a hilarious nod to Inter triumph against Barcelona

Real Madrid enter the European arena following a disappointing domestic result against Real Betis. Mourinho was vocal about his desire to see his players transform good performances into tangible results. "I want to win [tomorrow]. I can tell you that I want to play well, but I don't want to play well as we did against Real Betis and then lose," Mourinho noted.

The pressure is on to perform, especially as Los Blancos failed to reach the latter stages of the competition in the previous two seasons. Mourinho is determined to restore the club's European aura, having returned to the club specifically to bring major silverware back to the trophy room. He concluded: "We are in a phase where we'll play eight games, and the goal is to qualify [for the next phase]. I want to focus on this single game."