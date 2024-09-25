린가드 LingardGOAL
Mitchell Fretton

VIDEO: Jesse Lingard needs to learn Korean! Ex-Man Utd star tries to deliver rousing 'win the league' speech to FC Seoul squad but translator awkwardly keeps interrupting

J. LingardFC SeoulManchester UnitedK-League 1Premier League

Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard needed a translator as he tried to rally his team-mates with a captivating speech during FC Seoul training.

  • Lingard enjoying life in South Korea
  • FC Seoul eight points off top in K-League
  • Midfielder attempted to motivate team-mates with speech
