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VIDEO: 'Ivan Toney got humbled!' - Cristiano Ronaldo goads England striker as he screams in his face amid battle for Saudi Pro League Golden Boot
CR7 takes his revenge
The tension between the two superstars reached boiling point as Al-Nassr secured a vital 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli. While Ronaldo opened the scoring with a clinical finish in the 76th minute, it was the second goal that provided the platform for the most dramatic scenes of the night.
As Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 90th minute, Ronaldo was captured on camera screaming directly at Toney in a provocative manner. It has been interpreted by some as a direct response to recent comments made by the former Brentford man regarding the fairness of the league's officiating.
Watch the clip
A clip of the incident was posted by the X account @TheNassrZone, with the caption: "Ivan Toney got humbled."
Fiery refereeing claims
The bad blood stems from Toney’s scathing attack on Saudi Pro League officials earlier this month. Following a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, Toney alleged that referees were biased toward Al-Nassr, suggesting there was an agenda to "hand the trophy" to Ronaldo’s side.
"I think the very big talking point was the two penalties, it is as clear as day," Toney said at the time. "When we tried to talk to the referee, he told us to 'focus on the AFC [Champions League]'. How can the referee say this? We are talking about now and he is saying to focus on the AFC. It's clear what is being influenced here."
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Chaos in stoppage time
The Al-Nassr-Al-Ahli match ended in ugly scenes as a mass melee broke out in the final moments, sparked by a heavy challenge from Coman on Merih Demiral that saw players from both benches storming the pitch. As security struggled to maintain order amidst objects being thrown from the stands, the result ultimately secured a victory that leaves Al-Nassr eight points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League. With only four games remaining, Ronaldo is now on the verge of his first domestic league title since arriving in the Middle East in 2023, though Al-Hilal still hold a game in hand.
Al-Ahli defender Demiral had previously stoked the fires by bringing his AFC Champions League medal to the stadium, mockingly posting on social media that it was the first time a Champions League medal had been seen in Al-Nassr's home. Ronaldo, however, countered the Al-Ahli fans' taunts about his lack of Al-Nassr silverware by reminding them: ‘I have five,’ referring to his European titles. The rivalry on the pitch is mirrored in the scoring charts, where Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quiñones currently leads the race with 28 goals, followed by Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney in second with 27, while Ronaldo sits in third place with 25 goals as he chases both the title and the Golden Boot.