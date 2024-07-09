VIDEO: Harry Kane still struggling with German! England captain left red faced ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate comes to his rescue
Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate revealed their struggles with the German language as the England pair were quizzed at a press conference on Tuesday.
- Kane and Southgate quizzed on their German
- Asked if they know term for 'European champions'
- England striker and coach admitted they don't