VIDEO: Harry Kane's Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin manager as Nenad Bjelica sees red

Soham Mukherjee
UNION-COACH BJELICA VS. SANE
Leroy SaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Union BerlinUnion BerlinBundesligaNenad Bjelica

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane was shoved in the face by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica on Wednesdays, which saw the manager given his marching orders.

  • Bayern beat Union 1-0
  • Bjelica got involved in sideline clash with Sane
  • Was shown red by the referee

