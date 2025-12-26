AFP
VIDEO: 'Our Gareth Bale' - Man Utd fans stunned as Patrick Dorgu brilliantly gets off the mark with rasping volley against Newcastle
Dorgu's moment of magic
After a fairly lukewarm start from United, where Newcastle looked more likely to break the deadlock, former Lecce star Dorgu pounced on a subpar clearance from Diogo Dalot's long throw before rifling in a 15-yard volley in the 24th minute. Naturally, Red Devils fans flooded social media to praise the Denmark international, who was playing in a less-than-familiar role as a right winger. One supporter even likened him to former Tottenham and Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale.
