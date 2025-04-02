VIDEO: Furious Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho grabs Galatasaray manager's NOSE in crazy head-loss after ugly mass brawl during Victor Osimhen-inspired derby defeat
A furious Jose Mourinho grabbed the nose of Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after his Fenerbahce side were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in ugly scenes.
- Fenerbahce lost to Galatasaray
- Mourinho's first game back since ban
- Appears to grab Buruk's nose after full-time