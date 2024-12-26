Erling Haaland penalty Man City EvertonGetty/Prime Video
Harry Pascoe

VIDEO: Erling Haaland is actually cursed! Man City star has a nightmare as Jordan Pickford saves penalty before rebound is ruled out - as Seamus Coleman’s mind games pay off for Everton

Manchester CityErling HaalandManchester City vs EvertonEvertonPremier LeagueJ. PickfordS. Coleman

Erling Haaland's struggles in front of goal continue as the Manchester City striker has a penalty saved by Everton's Jordan Pickford.

  • Haaland sees penalty saved by Pickford
  • Scores offside goal seconds later
  • Hasn't scored a home league goal since October
