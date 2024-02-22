This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Duncan McGuire Orlando City 2024
James Hunsley

VIDEO: Duncan McGuire hits the Griddy! USMNT prospects bags first Orlando City goal of season after failed January transfer to Blackburn

Duncan McGuireMajor League SoccerOrlando City vs CF MontrealOrlando City

United States men's prospect Duncan McGuire hit the Griddy for Orlando City while celebrating his first goal of the season Wednesday evening.

  • Duncan McGuire opens 2024 account
  • Bags goal for Orlando City, hits Griddy celebration
  • Touted for big Olympics role

