VIDEO: Dominic Solanke scores OUTRAGEOUS scorpion kick to stun Man City as Tottenham come back from two goals down

There was no question about who scored Spurs’ second, with Solanke lifting a crowd that had been relatively quiet to their feet. He saw Conor Gallagher break down the right wing and fire over a low cross.

The burly forward had got in front of that delivery, but stuck out his right leg and saw the ball flick off his studs and loop goalwards. Donnarumma could only watch on in horror as he was left flapping at fresh air.

Solanke wheeled away in celebration, with an outrageous goal being recorded that conjured up memories of another that was once scored in north London by ex-Arsenal star Olivier Giroud.

He was denied the opportunity to claim a hat-trick when picking up a knock and being replaced in the final minute of the 90. The game ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw as Spurs claimed a valuable point, and Frank will be hoping that Solanke's injury is not too serious as his team continue to look over their shoulder at the relegation battle unfolding below them.