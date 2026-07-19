VIDEO: David Beckham shocked as crowd boos England legend for World Cup final prediction

In a rare moment of tension for one of football’s most popular figures, Beckham was jeered by fans at the Fanatics Fest in New York. Speaking about the dilemma of choosing between the two finalists, the 51-year-old expressed his deep-rooted connections to both sides. Beckham spent several successful years in La Liga with Real Madrid and has developed a close personal and professional bond with Argentina’s talisman, Lionel Messi, since bringing him to MLS.

"I'm going to sit on the fence. I don't know who's going to win. I want Lionel to do incredibly well because he's an exceptional person and player. But Spain are going to be tough to play against. I'm not going to say who I think is going to win. I'm just going to sit on the fence and enjoy the game," Beckham said.