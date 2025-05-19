VIDEO: 'I want my hair like this guy!' - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr requests iconic CR7 haircut from Juventus days as he follows in his father's footsteps yet again
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr continues to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, with the teenager requesting one of CR7's iconic haircuts.
- Portuguese icon often changes his look
- Son taking inspiration from one of those styles
- Hoping to emulate efforts of all-time great