VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo caught trying to 'spy' on opponent's tactics in hilarious Saudi Pro League moment

The amusing incident unfolded when Danilo received a slip of paper containing tactical instructions from the home bench during a tight contest. Positioning himself right alongside the defender, Ronaldo cheekily seized the opportunity to peer at the notes before Danilo noticed his antics. Although the light-hearted exchange briefly defused tensions on the pitch, the Al-Nassr captain could not prevent his side's first defeat of the season after seeing his best effort denied by Predrag Rajkovic.