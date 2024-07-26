VIDEO: Christian Pulisic makes ‘Three Amigos’ goal celebration promise! Look out for new routine from USMNT star during AC Milan’s tour of the United States
Christian Pulisic has vowed to break out a ‘Three Amigos’ goal celebration if he finds the target during AC Milan’s tour of the United States.
- United States international ready for club duty
- Set to face Man City, Barcelona & Real Madrid
- Looking to build on personal-best goal return