VIDEO: Chelsea star Estevao refuses to pick ANY England players in showdown of Brazil GOATs vs Three Lions legends

The engine room and forward line saw more of the same, with Estevao remaining firm in his Brazilian allegiance. He selected Zico over Steven Gerrard and Casemiro over Paul Scholes. When it came to the more creative flair players, the youngster chose Ronaldinho over David Beckham without hesitation.

The comparisons peaked with the greatest names in the game. When asked to choose between Wayne Rooney and Pele, Estevao said, "Pele, of course." Finally, he picked Ronaldo Nazario over Harry Kane upfront, completing a clean sweep for the five-time World Cup winners.