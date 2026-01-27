VIDEO: Chelsea's Aaron Anselmino breaks down in tears saying goodbye to Borussia Dortmund team-mates after shock loan recall

Chelsea defender Anselmino could not hide his emotions as his season-long loan at Dortmund was abruptly terminated by the Premier League club on Monday. The 20-year-old Argentine, who signed for the Stamford Bridge club in 2024 before being sent to the Bundesliga in August to gain experience, was filmed crying openly as he said his goodbyes at the Dortmund training ground.

The footage, shared on Dortmund’s official channels, captures the raw bond the centre-back had forged with the squad in just six months. Anselmino is seen embracing team-mates while the rest of the squad applauds him. The decision to recall him to west London appears to have hit the youngster hard, having settled well into life in Germany for his first taste of senior European football.

During his brief stint at the Westfalenstadion, Anselmino made 10 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist. While he was not an undisputed starter every week, his development was evident, and he had become a popular figure within the dressing room. His sudden departure has evidently been a wrench for a player who was expecting to see out the remainder of the campaign in the Bundesliga.