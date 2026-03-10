VIDEO: Brentford star Dango Ouattara's shocking Panenka penalty sends West Ham through to FA Cup quarter-finals as Keith Andrews speaks out

Brentford's hopes of reaching their first FA Cup quarter-final since 1989 were spectacularly dashed when Ouattara's bold gamble backfired. After a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra time, with Jarrod Bowen and Igor Thiago scoring braces for their respective clubs, the cup tie was decided by a tense penalty shootout at the London Stadium.
Burkina Faso striker Ouattara attempted a daring Panenka kick, but his effort was easily saved by a standing Alphonse Areola. That was the only miss of the entire shootout as West Ham secured a 5-3 victory, leaving the 24-year-old facing heavy criticism for his decision-making under pressure.